Mella Dee “likes being cut off from the world” in windowless studios

He also revealed the love-hate relationship he has with his Focal SM-9 speakers

DJ and producer Mella Dee has shared that he has never had windows in any studio he’s owned, and that working in a bunker provides the perfect environment for making music for the club environment.

Mella Dee, who’s real name is Ryan Aitchison, appeared on the latest episode of MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast (which is in partnership with Audient), where he selected his dream studio set up and gear.

Speaking to hosts Will Betts and Chris Barker to set up his ideal location, he shared that he prefers a closed-off environment to be able to produce tracks.

“I’ve never experienced windows in a studio, apart from when I’ve been to someone else’s,” he told the hosts. “I guess it would be nice, it could be distracting. I feel like it’s a balance with the windows, I think it’s got its benefits but it’s nice just being in a bunker and you’re just sort of away from everything.

“You kinda just cut off, I kinda like being cut off from the world in my little space where it’s dedicated to doing what I’m doing and I don’t have to think about the outside world in any way,” he concluded.

Towards the end of the episode as Mella Dee had just two items left to pick (and had not yet selected any speakers), he decided on some large ATCs, despite currently using Focal SM-9s.

“The radiator thing annoys me though, because it’s like not powered, it’s just a bit floppy,” he said of his current speakers. “The top speaker, the big sub-y bit, it’s not a powered speaker. It’s just a passive radiator, so they blow a lot.”

He went on to explain, “I moved into a studio with my friend and he had them, then he moved to America so he gave me a deal on them. I was like, ‘right, I know these things I don’t particularly like them, but I’ll keep using them’.”

He decided on the ATC SCM300ASL Pro for his dream studio, having previously seen some ATCs in action by DJ Redlight, “I’ve never seen someone blowing as many speakers as he has,” Mella Dee said. “I don’t think he’s got those ones, but he’s blown the drivers on them multiple times.”

Watch the full episode below:

