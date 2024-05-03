“DJ Khan is available for bar mitzvahs, weddings and birthdays”: London Mayor Sadiq Khan showcases DJ “skills” at youth club

A career change is unlikely to be on the cards…

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been spotted DJing at a youth club ahead of the city’s mayoral election.

In a video shared by The Telegraph, the Labour Party incumbent can be seen playing a “mini set” at Croydon Voluntary Action, mixing Dancing Queen by Abba with Jack Harlow’s Lovin’ On Me.

Khan was also heard telling the audience: “You know you wanna dance!”

“DJ Khan is available for bar mitzvahs, weddings and birthdays,” he joked to The Telegraph.

The London Mayor also took the chance to promote community projects like Croydon Voluntary Action, telling reporters: “What we’ve seen over the last 14 years is lots of youth clubs closing down, lots of youth workers losing their jobs as a consequence of Conservative austerity.”

“What we’ve tried to do is support youth workers and youth clubs, often bringing them together because we’re duplicating services, duplicating provision… This isn’t just about reducing crime, it’s also about young people flourishing and thriving, so lots of things we’re doing from City Hall,” he said.

Last year, Khan was in the headlines for alleging ‘hijacking’ plans for London’s planned Vegas-style Sphere venue with his “bogus last-minute report”.

The plans, put forth by the same company behind New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden arena, were rejected by Khan, who cited the “unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

The firm later released a statement slamming the move: “The entire five-year planning process was hijacked by the mayor and his bogus last-minute report,” MSG said.

“Londoners should be dismayed that they are not going to benefit from this groundbreaking project, and others looking to invest in London should certainly be wary.”