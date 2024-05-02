logo
More Co-op Live Arena shows postponed after air conditioning unit falls from ceiling during soundcheck

The boss of the Co-op Live Arena, Gary Roden, resigned last week.

 
A photo of the Co-op Live venue taken from above

Image: Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images

A brand new arena situated in Manchester, England, has had to postpone further shows due to a “venue-related technical issue”. The arena, Co-op Live, has a capacity of 23,500 people and is the largest in the UK.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s show, which was due to take place on 1 May, was called off just 10 minutes after doors opened. Olivia Rodrigo’s scheduled dates on 3-4 May have also been postponed.

So, what is actually going on? Let’s take a quick look back. The venue was originally set to open with shows from comedian Peter Kay on 23 and 24 April, which were pushed back as the venue’s power testing had fallen “a few days” behind schedule, as NME reports. A gig from The Black Keys was then also postponed.

According to new reports from Manchester Evening News, a venue spokesperson claims that the technical issue which led to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s gig being called off was caused by part of an air conditioning unit falling from the gantry inside the venue during soundcheck. They say nobody was injured.

The boss of the Co-op Live Arena, Gary Roden, also resigned last week. He did not say why he chose to do so. Roden had been criticised for comments he made about grassroots venues, in which he suggested some were “poorly run”.

Jessica Koravos, the president of international at US-based venue operator Oak View Group (OVG) – which runs the Co-op Live Arena – has since said in a statement, “Neither Co-op Live nor Oak View Group share the sentiment expressed by former Co-op Live general manager Gary Roden regarding the grassroots industry.” Koravos also said that Co-op Live “remains committed to grassroots music in Manchester and beyond”.

MusicTech has contacted Co-op Live for comment. Find out more about Co-op Live.

