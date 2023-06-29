Laurent Garnier’s advice to upcoming producers: “You should make music seriously, but the rest should be fun”

Producer and DJ Laurent Garnier has given some pearls of wisdom to those who are climbing their way to success in the music industry.

Garnier released his most recent record, 33 Tours Et Puis S’en Vont, in May. Having risen to success in the ’90s and early 2000s with tracks such as Crispy Bacon and The Man With The Red Face, he knows a thing or two about making it in music.

“You should make music seriously, but the rest should be fun,” the French techno artist says, speaking to Beatportal. “There’s nothing serious about what I do, but I take making music seriously because I want it to be good.”

Later in the chat, he also addresses experimentation and following your heart as opposed to what you think your audience wants. His 2004 album The Cloud Making Machine strayed away from his usual style, and earned a mixed reception. A BBC review praised the record, but said it’s “not an album to groove to”.

“If you’re like me, you will have phases and there will be ones where people who follow you will not understand. But that doesn’t matter, you shouldn’t be upset with that. Because what you should follow is always your heart. And I always did,” he states.

“I knew I was releasing something very different [with 2004’s The Cloud Making Machine], but I had to do it. And I’m glad I did because I wanted to start working with choreographers,” he explains. “It was a time where I was very into contemporary dance and it’s the album that brought me to work with some of the best choreographers in France. For you, for your career, don’t hesitate. Be curious. There will be phases, which is good. I think the worst thing is to keep repeating yourself.”

Check out 33 Tours Et Puis S’en Vont below: