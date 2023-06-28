Flava D on the best production advice she was ever given: “mix as you go, don’t leave it until the end”

The producer also has advice on tackling the low end in your music and tells us about the one track she wishes she’d made

UK bass music producer Flava D has given budding music producers her advice on how to go about mixing their tracks.

Speaking from Glastonbury, the producer, when asked about the best piece of production advice she’s been given, says to mix your music as you make it to avoid complications in the final stages of a project.

“Best bit of music advice I’ve been given,” she tells us, “is to mix as you go. Making a mix work rather than leaving it to the end can really simplify things and get the job done quicker.”

Before we let her go, the bassline and drum ‘n’ bass artist offers two more nuggets of advice: “Take out the low end [frequencies] off unnecessary things” and remember that “sometimes, less is more.”

Also in the interview, she tells us about her favourite song at the moment, which is DRIIA – Anyone I Want, a track which we’re sure got slammed out into the Glasto crowd throughout her three sets at the festival. If you weren’t able to catch her, she played B2B with Jaguar on the Friday, then had Carasel on the mic for her Silver Hayes set on Saturday, before closing things with a bang on at Shangri-La on the Sunday.

She tells us that the tune she wished she’d produced is Disclosure’s Boiling. Flava D’s a big fan of the duo, as she told us in her My Forever Studio podcast we recorded in May.

Her favourite producer at the moment? Of course, right now, she says, it’s the unshakeable Fred Again.., who stormed a sunset show at The Other Stage at Glastonbury on the Friday. We were there to witness it, and you can read our review via musictech.com.

Fred again.. wasn’t the only man of the moment who made a big impression at the festival. We also caught Kenny Beats, who provided a wild DJ set.

If you missed any of the sets from Glastonbury this year, you can watch Glastonbury 2023 sets by Fred Again.., Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, Hot Chip and more.