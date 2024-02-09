Kaskade “beyond excited” to become first in-game DJ at the Super Bowl

“To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home.”

Kaskade has been announced as the first ever in-game DJ for the Super Bowl, which is due to take place this Sunday (11 February). He will be taking the slot as Tiësto, who was originally set to play at the event, pulled out due to a family emergency.

Kaskade will perform both prior to kickoff and during featured breaks within the game, making him the first artist to perform throughout the famous sport event.

Sharing his excitement and gratitude, Kaskade took to social media: “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing.

“Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination,” he adds. “To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”

Tiësto announced his withdrawal from the Super Bowl just yesterday (8 February), revealing that an important family matter means he must return home this weekend.

He wrote online, “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on 11 February at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium at 6:30pm EST (11:30pm GMT). The game will see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head. Kaskade’s performance will air on the CBS Super Bowl LVIII broadcast and will be streamed live on his social media channels.

Find out more at the NFL.