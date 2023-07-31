Watch: Jungle release interactive music video for new track Back On 74

The video features a range of framed artwork which can be downloaded with a simple click.

Electronic music duo Jungle (formed by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland) have released an interactive music video for new single Back On 74. Described as a “music video art gallery”, it showcases a clickable, interactive range of 10,000 images changing on each view.

The single lands as part of their forthcoming album, Volcano, which is due for release on 11 August.

READ MORE: Jungle say they wouldn’t exist “without Jai Paul, Justice and Child Of Lov”

The pair launched their new chapter with single Candle Flame back in March, followed by Dominoes in May, with I’ve Been In Love having released in June.

Created with WeTransfer, fans viewing the new interactive video are able to download any of the framed images featured in the video, with another piece of artwork then taking its place.

Framed art pieces often appear in the backdrop of the video, or are sometimes carried and held by the dancers featured throughout.

Head to junglejunglejungle.wetransfer to view the new video for Back On 74.

Speaking to NME, Lloyd-Watson says of their soon-to-be new record, “I think, for Jungle, it’s actually really the most honest record we’ve made.”

He adds, “In my head, I see us as like Daft Punk or Chemical Brothers – that sort of duo that makes electronic music. But we’ve always had this soul side and this love for soul music, so it’s always been a little bit more song-based. The new record is just an extension of that journey.”

​​Speaking to MusicTech in 2021, Jungle cited MF DOOM, J Dilla, DJ Shadow, and Madlib as influences on their production and ambiguity.

When asked why they remained elusive and “behind the scenes” in the early stages of their career, Lloyd-Watson said: “It’s not part of our personality, but because we make music, everybody kind of wants to know [who we are]…We ain’t beautiful celebrities”.

Get tickets to catch Jungle live via junglejunglejungle.com.