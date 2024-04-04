“I don’t know how much it sold”: General Levy says he never received royalties for his classic track Incredible

“You end up running around in a circle. So I’ve never been able to get a royalties statement.”

General Levy claims he’s never received any royalties from his classic 1994 jungle track Incredible, which he recorded with M-Beat.

The track was remixed a number of times following its release, with the original track peaking at 39 in the UK Official Singles chart in June ‘94, and a later remix rocketing to eight the following September.

According to General Levy, despite the track featuring in “so many different compilations” and having been released across a range of countries around the world, he allegedly has not received “one pound” from the labels it was released through.

Speaking to DJ Mag, he says, “I’ve never received a royalties statement from London Records or from Renk Records… London Records saw the potential [of the independently made track], said, ‘Okay, he’s been a bit naughty, but we’re gonna try and negotiate something.’ So they had a meeting with Renk.

“I wasn’t there, nothing to do with me, I’m just the artist. Renk and London Records made an agreement, a licensing agreement, and they re-released the track.”

Following the success of the newly released mix, General Levy says he went to the labels to discuss royalties, but claims they continually passed on the blame in regards to the alleged missed payments.

“Everytime I talk to Renk, Renk says, ‘Well, I gave London all the paperwork, I’ve given London everything, London’s got everything’. They blame London. You go to London, London blames somebody else, and you end up running around in a circle. So I’ve never been able to get a royalties statement.”

He adds, “I don’t know how much money [it made], I don’t know how much it sold. There’s been so many different compilations, there’s been a release in so many countries around the world, and I’ve never ever received not one pound from that song from the industry.”