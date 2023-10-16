“Somebody leaked 85 of my demos”: FKA Twigs axes upcoming album after hacking

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share the news with fans. She had recently teased three tracks from the album at Paris Fashion Week.

FKA Twigs has allegedly had 85 demos of her music leaked online, forcing her to cancel the release of her upcoming album, telling fans “no new music for a while now”.

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday 14 October, the cellophane singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of the 85 demos leaked online, writing “i [sic] got hacked… somebody leaked 85 of my demos… well done. No new music for a while now. bye <3 [sic]”.

The story’s second slide confirmed this bleak news, as Twigs wrote again, “no new music <3 [sic]”. This was followed by a screenshot of a conversation between her and her producer, Sega Bodega, seeming to show one individual reacting to the news, writing “dont act like u were ever going to release it [sic]”

FKA twigs teased three new tracks, one apparently called Joy Squad, as she took the stage at the Valentino Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week event on 1 October. The show, named Unearth Her, included a performance where she unveiled fresh music produced with electronic artist, Koreless. This was, according to the fashion brand, to be part of her upcoming, yet undisclosed album.

In a recent interview with Dazed, the British artist said after the event: “The music is from my next album, which is in the process… I have always wanted to dance to this track so I was excited”. She goes on to say that fans will have to “wait and see” about new information on the album.

In 2022, hacker Adrian Kwiatkowski illicitly acquired and leaked music files from notable artists like Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Frank Ocean, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert. A City of London Police investigation estimated that Kwiatkowski generated approximately £131,000 in profit from these transactions.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service remarked, “Kwiatkowski exhibited a complete disregard for the artists’ creativity and the painstaking effort they put into crafting their original songs, leading to substantial loss of income. He callously pilfered their music solely for personal financial gain.”

