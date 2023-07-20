SoundCloud announces flagship First On SoundCloud 2023 programme

The programme has previously supported the likes of Kehlani and Little Simz

SoundCloud has launched an “all-encompassing” six-month accelerator programme to support selected emerging artists.

The First On SoundCloud (FOSC) 2023 programme offers artists “unique opportunities for career acceleration, education and creative support”, working directly with them to co-produce “a tangible, career-defining roadmap” that will enable them to develop and deepen connections with their fans.

The platform’s selected ‘Next Pro’ artists include wolfacejoeyy, DJ Dave, Nitepunk, Sojabrat, and sim0ne, who were chosen because they represent “an eclectic tapestry of sounds, identities, and backgrounds but unite as a collective voice propelling the future of music”, and because they are creating music in a unique way “that can only be done on SoundCloud”.

The programme has been launched in partnership with Sony’s Audio Team, who will provide the artists with support and resources. Sony is set to invest in each artist through their upcoming Audio Brand Campaign and will support them with provision of their professional audio products and consumer-focused audio products, as well as creative audio technologies.

The company will also provide the ‘Next Pro’ artists with unique opportunities such as as early access to beta tools and pilot programmes, the option to attend and participate in Sony’s annual creator camp, and access to exclusive Sony hosted events, in addition to collaborating on developing assets and content to give FOSC a visual identity.

The artists will also receive one-on-one mentoring from SoundCloud’s creator development team to discuss their goals and strategy.

“First on SoundCloud has always been about empowering emerging artists and fostering music discovery for our listeners,” said Emmy Lovell, Global Head of Music at SoundCloud in a press release. “Partnering with Sony’s Audio Team is a great step in this mission. We’re thrilled to unveil the new class of breakout talent and embark on a collaborative roadmap to hit creative milestones, expand global fanbases, and make a significant impact in each artist’s unique journey.”