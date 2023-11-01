Fatboy Slim plays secret DJ set to help save Brighton pub

The last thing you might expect while having a pint at your local watering hole is to bump into Fatboy Slim, but for those at The Prince Albert pub in Brighton on Monday night, that was exactly what happened.

The surprise performance by the local DJ – whose real name is Norman Cook – was in aid of the pub’s campaign against property developers threatening its future.

A petition to save the pub against the proposed development next door was launched under a week ago and has since garnered almost 20,000 signatures.

As explained by The Prince Albert’s landlord George Taylor to DJ Mag, the venue often has eight hours of live music a day on the weekends, and is concerned that if plots next door to the pub are turned into shops, offices and flats, it could be a real risk to the venue’s longevity.

“We have seen so many brilliant venues close across the country in the last few years, please help stop us from joining this list! There are countless reasons we believe this development should not go ahead, not only for ourselves but the wider local community,” the petition reads. “These consist of planning issues, social issues and of course the threat of permanent closure of The Albert.”

The pub has shared it’s thoughts of having Fatboy Slim grace the venue.

“Yesterday was an absolute dream,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much [Fatboy Slim] for coming and blowing the roof off and supporting our cause. We can’t explain how much we appreciate every single one of you who has signed, shared and danced with us. It has truly been amazing to see all of your support and the love you are showing us, so from the bottom of our hearts – thank you.”

You can watch a video of the DJ’s secret set below:

Brighton Council’s Planning Committee is believed to be voting on the development proposals today (1 November).

You can read the petition at Change.org.