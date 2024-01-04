Elvis set to return to the stage in immersive concert experience powered by AI

AI has brought many exciting opportunities for artists who are no longer with us or have retired, whether that be recovering lost takes of John Lennon or reimagining ABBA performances.

Elvis Presley’s team are finally utilising this new technology to create an immersive show that will see a digital version of Presley taking to the stage, performing ‘live’ in concert.

The show, named Elvis Evolution, is being created and developed by Layered Reality, whose previous credits include immersive shows such as The Gunpowder Plot and War Of The Worlds.

It will premiere in London, before moving on to “multiple global cities”, which are speculated to be Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Elvis Evolution was born out of a deal between Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Elvis Presley estate. As well as this, the British company has been given access to thousands of the star’s personal photos and hours of home-videos to create the new performances using AI, according to Reuters.

“The King of Rock’n’Roll is back!” says CEO of Layered Reality Andrew McGuinness in a promotional video. “In November of 2024, we are bring an Elvis immersive experience, which harnesses AI, to London and then taking it across the world.

“You’re going to go on a journey and understand what Elvis went through in his life. The end of the performance is a real crescendo where you see a life-sized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits”

Layered Reality has claimed that this experience is only possible because of it’s “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects”.

As well as this, the London venue will also host an after party as it’s Elvis-themed restaurant and bar.

Tickets are not yet available, but you can join the waitlist at Layered Evolution.