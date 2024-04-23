deadmau5 launches “ultra-limited” line of plushie toys – and they’re infused with blockchain technology

The 5,000 toys and six variants will be available both at the DJ’s upcoming retro5pective shows and via his online store.

deadmau5 is launching an ultra-limited line of toys with TOYMAK3RS, and will debut them at his upcoming retro5pective shows, which celebrate 25 years of his music.

The toys take the form of exclusive collectable keychains, with six unique clip-on plush toys which each give access to digital VIP experiences that use “cutting-edge” technology, and they’re set to be available at deadmau5’s shows in Los Angeles on 27 April and New York City on 2 and 3 May as well as online at deadmau5’s shop while stocks last.

Infused with Jellybean technology, each toy comes with a unique QR code that allows you to access a VIP digital experience enabled by the Aptos blockchain to offer an exclusive curated selection of content.

Wrapped in blind block packaging, there are 5,000 toys in total, with six options available, including Professor Meowingtons, which honours the Canadian DJ’s beloved pet cat who died last year. Meowingtons is the rarest of the lot with just 300 plushies. There are 1,500 classic mau5 plushies, 1,100 mixed mau5, 900 cheese mau5, 700 disco mau5, and 500 pixl mau5.

deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman, has been making music since the late 1990s, when he was a teenager, and released his debut album Get Scraped under the moniker in 2005. Since then, he’s become one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, received six Grammy Award nominations, and has seen three albums reach number one on the US Dance Chart.

And now he’ll be performing at the Hollywood Bowl in LA for the first time. Not many electronic musicians have played the venue; those who have include Kraftwerk, The Chemical Brothers, and Rüfüs Du Sol. He’ll then play two nights at the Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, NYC, before two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on 1 and 2 November.

For more information on the toys and deadmau5’s retro5psective tour, you can head to his website.