Daft Punk rep shuts down Paris 2024 Olympics reunion rumour

The wait continues…

 
Daft Punk on stage, the word "recording" is illuminated in red above them. They are wearing all white suits and have their famous helmets on

Image: Kevin Winter / Getty

Fans who have gotten their hopes up for a Daft Punk reunion might want to know that the robots will, in fact, not be reuniting for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“This is a rumour and not true,” a representative for the band told Rolling Stone after speculations reached a fever pitch.

Earlier this week, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the Olympics’ opening ceremony said on the French public radio channel France Inter: “It would be very happy if they were in this ceremony.”

“We can’t not think about it,” he added.

At the end of the interview though, Jolly admitted that he had “lied a little about Daft Punk.”

Despite the clarification, rumours of a reunion soon went flying following a report by French newspaper Le Parisien, which cited an anonymous source saying the pair had met with the Olympic planning committee “several months ago.”

In a new statement on X, Jolly wrote [translated from French]: “My comments were confusing and generated a lot of expectations. I must clarify: After discussing a possible presence at the ceremony, the group’s decision is not to participate.”

“I respect this decision and apologise for the ambiguity of my comments.”

Since the electronic duo’s split in 2021, fans have been clamouring for members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to don their robot helmets one more time.

While we wait, Daft Punk has released a 10-Year anniversary edition of their iconic Random Access Memories featuring 9 new tracks — or 35 minutes of new music.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the band has also unveiled “Memory Tapes,” a look back at the album’s creation by collaborators including Julian Casablancas, Chilly Gonzales, Pharrell and most recently, Nile Rodgers.

