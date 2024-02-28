Daft Punk get Madame Tussauds waxworks to celebrate 10th anniversary of Random Access Memories

“This collaboration is a testament to the ability of music and art to transcend global boundaries.”

Joe Biden, Oprah, Beyoncé… and Daft Punk?

Yep, the iconic duo are the latest figures to get waxwork likenesses as they go on display in Madame Tussauds in Times Square.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo’s figures appear in their trademark helmets, with no ‘skin’ showing. They’re styled in replicas of the sequinned Saint Laurent Le Smoking tuxedos they wore in the promo material for their 2013 album Random Access Memories. The album celebrated its ten-year anniversary last May, and this is one part of the celebrations.

Ben Shapiro, Madame Tussauds New York’s marketing executive, says in a statement (via Billboard), “As Daft Punk and Madame Tussauds both share French origins, this collaboration is a testament to the innovation and artistic brilliance of those that came before us and the ability of music and art to transcend global boundaries.”

The exhibit launched earlier this month with a French house tribute party featuring DJ collective Maison Disco at Avant Gardener in Brooklyn.

Other events and releases to celebrate ten years of Random Access Memories include a reissue with previously unreleased music, a drumless edition, a five-part mini-documentary series about the duo’s collaborators, a documentary series about the making of the track Infinity Repeating with Julian Casablancas, and an interview series too.

Meanwhile, to mark the three-year anniversary of their split last week, Daft Punk live-streamed their 2003 anime sci-fi musical movie Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem. And, a studio drummer who’s previously worked with them has suggested that an unreleased album from 2018 could make an appearance, per Stereogum.

There had been rumours that the duo will reunite for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer, but a representative told Pitchfork that it won’t be happening.

However, if you’re looking for your Daft Punk fix, Bangalter composed the score for the movie Daaaaaalí, which is out now.