“We couldn’t be more proud”: Chase & Status win Producer of the Year at the BRITs for first time

Chase & Status have been given the award of Producer of the Year at the BRITs this year, ahead of the ceremony this weekend.

The duo, who are set to perform at the event alongside singer, and two-time British Dance Act award winner Becky Hill, are also up for the British Group award alongside Blur, Headie One and K-Trap, Jungle, and Young Fathers. Recent winners of the Producer award include David Guetta, Inflo, Fred again.., and Calvin Harris.

Per the BBC, Chase & Status – Saul Milton and Will Kennard – said in a statement earlier this week, “We couldn’t be more proud – we’ve been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we’re super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK.

“As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we’ve been.”

Yesterday (26 February) they spoke about the award on X, formerly Twitter, too, describing it as a “special moment” in their career.

Producer of the year @BRITs 🔥 For us, winning producer of the year is a special moment in our career. Being producers is such an important part of who we are as artists and to be recognised for that at the highest level is an honour. #chaseandstatus #brits pic.twitter.com/l5bMyCpMqi — Chase & Status (@chaseandstatus) February 26, 2024