“We couldn’t be more proud”: Chase & Status win Producer of the Year at the BRITs for first time

They follow last year’s winner, David Guetta, in bagging the prestigious accolade.

 
Chase & Status

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Chase & Status have been given the award of Producer of the Year at the BRITs this year, ahead of the ceremony this weekend.

The duo, who are set to perform at the event alongside singer, and two-time British Dance Act award winner Becky Hill, are also up for the British Group award alongside Blur, Headie One and K-Trap, Jungle, and Young Fathers. Recent winners of the Producer award include David Guetta, Inflo, Fred again.., and Calvin Harris.

Per the BBC, Chase & Status – Saul Milton and Will Kennard – said in a statement earlier this week, “We couldn’t be more proud – we’ve been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we’re super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK.

“As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we’ve been.”

Yesterday (26 February) they spoke about the award on X, formerly Twitter, too, describing it as a “special moment” in their career.

Chase & Status released their last album, 2 RUFF, Vol. 1, in November, and it features the likes of Stefflon Don, Flowdan, Kwengface and ArrDee. Also in 2023, they collaborated with Hill on the hit single Disconnect, which got to no. 6 on the UK Singles Chart and has reached over 67 million Spotify streams. The duo released their first album, More than Alot, in 2008, but first formed over two decades ago, in 2003.

Aiming to stop Hill from making it three British Dance Act awards in a row are Harris, Barry Can’t Swim, Fred again.., and Romy. And the nominees for Mastercard Album of the Year, always one of the most eagerly-anticipated awards, are Blur, J Hus, Little Simz, RAYE, and Young Fathers.

The BRIT Awards will be on ITV1 and STV from 8 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, 2 March. Along with Chase and Status and Hill, artists set to perform include Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, Jungle, Rema, and Harris and Ellie Goulding.

You can check out the full list of awards and nominees on the BRIT Awards’ website.

Chase and Status
