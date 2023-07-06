Canva announces deal with Warner Music Group and Merlin to let users incorporate songs into their designs

“We can’t wait to see what millions of music fans, content creators, educators and beyond design using content from their favourite artists,” says Canva’s Silvia Oviedo.

Canva has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group and Merlin to allow users to use music clips in their designs.

According to Canva, this partnership means that they are the first visual design platform to add commercially released music clips at the point of creation for content that can be shared across multiple platforms.

Labels and artists in the USA, Canada, the UK and mainland Europe, Brazil and Australia will be able to earn royalties when clips of their songs are used in published Canva designs.

In addition to using popular songs in videos or carousels for social media, Canva customers can also add clips from their favourite tracks to presentations, internal training videos, educational videos and more.

“Music is such a fundamental expression of creativity, and offers an inspirational starting point for many,” said Silvia Oviedo, Canva’s head of content, discovery and print. “We are thrilled to welcome Warner Music Group and Merlin to the Canva content ecosystem, and can’t wait to see what millions of music fans, content creators, educators and beyond design using content from their favourite artists.”

Canva has also recently launched a new platform, named Beat Sync, a tool in the Canva editor that helps users match their video footage to the beat of a selected soundtrack. According to the company, exports of Canva designs using TikTok templates have more than tripled in the last year; overall, the number of videos created on Canva has increased 70% in the last 12 months. This further partnership is hoped to extend that further.

The libraries of Warner and Merlin will only be available to users that subscribe to Canva Pro, Canva for Education and Canva for Nonprofit customers to add music clips to their designs. Canva has stated that users on Canva for Teams will be able to access the libraries in the following months.

For more information about the partnership, you can head to Canva.