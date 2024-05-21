Producers: You can now sample Billie Eilish’s vocal stems — and win exclusive prizes for it

You can grab the vocals alongside a purchase of the digital album for $7.50

Billie Eilish has released an isolated vocals version of her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, for producers to sample and remix. Better yet, a remix competition with BandLab and Interscope means you can flip her vocals and win exclusive prizes.

You can download the isolated vocals version of the album by purchasing the Exclusive Digital Album for $7.50 via Eilish’s website — the vocal stems are bundled in with the sale. The download is reportedly a 205mb ZIP folder that contains each song’s vocal stems as an MP3 file.

Once you’ve got the vocals and remixed them to your taste, you can head to this BandLab post and enter the competition. According to BandLab and Interscope, you can submit your song by leaving a comment on the post and linking to whichever online hosting platform you’ve uploaded it to.

So — what’s up for grabs? According to the post, BandLab and Interscope will be “picking one lucky winner to take home an exclusive merch pack with a “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” vinyl autographed by Billie, and a pair of tickets to her upcoming tour.”

The competition ends on June 28 2024, so you’ve got some time to upload your track. To access the vocals, you’ll need to be logging in from a US or Australian residence. Also, it’s important to remember that, even after uploading the track for the remix competition, you should clear any samples through Eilish’s label if you wish to distribute your remix.

The pop superstar’s third studio album arrived on 17 May and is already dominating the charts. Her brother and production partner, FINNEAS, says that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is his “favourite thing I’ve ever been a part of making.

“There were so many times during the making of it that I thought we’d never finish it or had no idea what we were doing I lost count- just goes to show- when you’re in it, you might just have to try to keep swimming- you can only really see the ocean once you’re on the shore.

“I’m going offline now because what you all think of this album is your business, not mine but I really do hope you like it- we make everything with you in mind and we owe it all to you- thanks for the sick job/life. We’re so lucky”

Find out more at Billie Eilish’s website.

