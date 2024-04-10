“I am absolutely gutted”: Benga forced to pull out of Coachella following US visa “snag”

However, it looks like he might be back for next year’s festival…

Benga is pulling out of Coachella due to a “snag” with his US visa.

The British DJ and dubstep icon says that the US State Department requested additional information toward the end of the application process, presumably too close to the dates Coachella takes place.

Benga, real name Adegbenga Adejumo, was set to perform alongside long-time collaborator Skream at the California festival, which begins this weekend. They were due to play on both weekends, on 13 and 20 April, but it sadly won’t be happening this year.

In an Instagram post announcing the Coachella news, Benga says, “I am absolutely gutted, my team and I have worked tirelessly on making this happen. But hey, I’m respecting the process and staying positive.

“I am truly sorry for all of the inconvenience and disappointment this causes, and I promise to keep you updated on what’s happening. We have called on some of the OGs to step up in my place.”

Skream is still set to play Coachella, but in a different slot alongside New York house DJ Dennis Ferrer. However, Benga does say that the pair will be at Coachella together next year.

Also in the Instagram post, Benga discusses his mental health over the past few years – he shared in 2015 that he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia – and thanks his fans. He says, “I am doing well and have had the best two years healthwise and I am ready to get back out there.

“The journey hasn’t been easy, but getting the chance to tour again with Skream has been amazing. I really appreciate all the love and support you’ve shown me since I’ve been back. I am truly sorry for all of the inconvenience and disappointment this causes, and I promise to keep you updated on what’s happening.”

Coachella takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and will run from 12 to 21 April, with two weekends of music. This year’s headliners are Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, the Creator.