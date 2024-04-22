Avicii documentary, I’m Tim, to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival

Featuring interviews with David Guetta, Nile Rodgers and Chris Martin, the film charts Avicii’s early life and the events that led up to his tragic death in 2018.

A new documentary charting the life of late DJ and producer Avicii is set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The film, titled Avicii – I’m Tim, is said (via DJ Mag) to explore the early life of the Swedish music legend, whose real name was Tim Bergling, as well as the events that led to his suicide in 2018 at the age of 28.

Directed by Henrik Burman, the documentary has a runtime of a little over two hours, and features interviews with fellow DJ David Guetta, Nile Rodgers – who played on Avicii’s 2013 track Lay Me Down – and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who sang on Heaven, the second track from his posthumous 2019 album, TIM.

“Before there was Avicii, there was just Tim,” reads the film’s synopsis on the Tribeca Film Festival website. “For the first time through his own words, witness the journey of a shy but prodigious musical talent who would soon become one of the defining artists of his generation.”

Avicii – I’m Tim was first announced in 2021, and was originally intended for release in 2023, but was pushed back.

Avicii’s sudden and tragic death in 2018 shocked the EDM community and wider music world, and his music is still hugely popular six years later. At the time of writing, his Spotify page boasts nearly 38 million monthly listeners, and his mega-hit Wake Me Up surpassed 2 billion streams on the platform in August last year.

Alongside Avicii – I’m Tim, the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place in New York City between 5 and 16 June, will also see the premiere of a documentary telling the story of legendary Detroit techno producer Carl Craig.

For more info, head to the Tribeca Film Festival website.