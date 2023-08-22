RØDE announces the “most powerful wireless microphone ever”

RØDE has announced what it calls the “most powerful wireless microphone ever”.

Aimed at filmmakers and content creators, the Wireless PRO has a feature set not yet found in any other microphone, let alone a wireless system, for optimum audio quality and versatility.

RØDE CEO Damien Wilson says in a press release, “In 2019, the Wireless GO was the first truly wireless microphone to enter the market. RØDE was the first company to create a compact and easy to use workflow that forever changed the way creators capture audio for their content.

“The Wireless GO II took this even further, adding incredible new features and setting a new standard for compact wireless audio. Today, we take this iconic microphone a step further once again with the Wireless PRO.

“We’ve left no stone unturned when it comes to features in this new system, packing incredibly powerful and useful features like 32-bit float on-board recording and advanced timecode capability into the same compact, easy-to-use form factor that thousands of creators around the world use every day.”

Designed and made in RØDE’s precision facilities in Sydney, the microphone boasts state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission for clear audio up to 850 ft, and Intelligent GainAssist technology. This makes use of intelligent algorithms to automatically control audio levels. It also has universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones, and computers for ease of use.

And while it’s so powerful, it’s no larger than the other compact wireless microphones in RØDE’s range, and its black-on-black aesthetic is even more discreet.

The Wireless PRO will be available in late August for $399 USD.

For more info, head to RØDE.