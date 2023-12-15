Andrew Huang shows off his (music) junk in new video

Huang took EarthQuaker Devices on a tour of his Toronto studio, which is a treasure trove of eclectic gear.

Andrew Huang took EarthQuaker Devices inside his studio in Toronto in the latest instalment of their acclaimed YouTube series Show Us Your Junk!

The musician and content creator showed off a huge, eclectic range of gear during the video including numerous EarthQuaker devices such as Avalanche Run, Hoof Reaper, Data Corrupter, Pyramids, Astral Destiny and Acapulco Gold.

Huang also discusses his journey from being a musician to a popular YouTuber, which reached a point where YouTube “became bigger than a lot of what I was doing musically”.

“I was always interested in different types of music. I was working on a lot of different stuff, and wanted to break this idea that you need to have this defined sound and brand,” he explains in the video.

“I found, when I wrapped up my whole sense of exploring in the YouTube vlog format, people could latch onto that; they could see me, get to know me, even if they weren’t into everything I was creating, they’d be into my philosophy or the techniques I was sharing. So in a way the YouTube channel is the brand part of it, and whatever I happen to be doing on it, if it’s funny, artistic, noisy, pretty, it can all fit in that world.”

Check out the video below:

The popularity of Huang’s channel has meant that he has been able to work extensively with various brands to launch different gear. For example, earlier this year, he teamed up with Baby Audio to create Transit, a multi-effects plugin that claimed to give users’ mix “transitions super powers”.

He was also involved in launching the new Ableton Push 3, posting a video showcasing the power of the pad’s MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) capabilities, live recording workflows via the built-in interface, and he also demonstrates how to integrate external synths.