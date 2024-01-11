“We messed around and played a lot of music”: André 3000 teases SAULT collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Andre 3000 attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

The rapper said he’d met the collective through a friend when they were in “their secrecy stage”.

André 3000 has revealed that he has worked on some music in the studio with mysterious collective SAULT.

Last month, the rapper – real name André Benjamin – said in an interview with BBC 6 Music that he had been introduced to the collective when they were in “their secrecy stage” by a friend of his who is also a musician.

“You know, we hung out, went to the studio, messed around a bit… yeah. And once I was turned on to them, I kind of listened to what was done before. I think they’d only had like one or two albums out at that time,” he says.

Host Gilles Peterson then asked Benjamin if he had recorded any music with SAULT, and whether fans could “look forward to” hearing it. “We can look forward to it in the future,” he responded.

“We’ve talked about me coming there [to London], actually, to work in the studio with them. But I’ve hung out [with them] in the studio here in LA before. You know, we messed around and played a lot of music,” he says.

“But we’re hoping to do something a little bit more substantial, soon.”

Benjamin made headlines late last year with his new album New Blue Sun, an 87-minute record consisting of minimalist and experimental flute music without any rapping. Its long titles, one example being I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time, also grabbed particular attention. That track also broke the record for the longest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, SAULT played their first ever live show at London’s Drumsheds last month, but fans were divided over them charging close to £100 per ticket.