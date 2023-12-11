Fans divided over ticket prices for SAULT’s debut live show

SAULT are playing their debut live show on Thursday (14 December), but the cost of a ticket has sparked fierce debate across the internet.

The cryptic music collective has never appeared in public before but had been teasing a live appearance for some time, even as far back as last year when they asked on Instagram: “If we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”

The collective is thought to be made up of singers Kid Sister and Cleo Sol alongside Sol’s husband, the producer Inflo, who has worked extensively with Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka and has also produced songs for Adele.

They confirmed a live show would indeed be happening at the weekend and tickets went on sale for the show at London’s 15,000-capacity Drumsheds earlier today (11th December). SAULT have also said they will be playing a new unreleased album live for the first and only time.

Controversially, however, tickets were priced at £99 each and many fans deemed this to be excessive, especially since SAULT have given much of their music away for free in the past. “SAULT really thought that I would be dropping 99 British queen faces for this gig… not in this Cozzie-Livs [cost-of-living crisis]!” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “One hundred Great British pounds to stand at Drumsheds? SAULT, I think it’s time to reread the bible!”

Other fans, however, have defended the collective. “You’ve basically been allowed to listen to their music for free for the past 5 years, them people need to eat,” one fan pointed out.

“Indie artists with unconventional marketing methods who end up being successful without playing the game will need you to cough up an outrageous amount eventually. artistic integrity isn’t free or cheap.”

Another added: “I can understand the upset with the price? They don’t tour. They have a lot of people to account for, it’s a large collective, it’s not just the vocalists. To even produce a show with-most likely, an orchestra as an indie act isn’t cheap.”

A third person said in agreement: “This whole SAULT dialogue… I see both sides. But ultimately as a musician, I think charge what you believe you’re worth and people will pay. This live performance is a new album played through, probs with a bunch of very dope musicians and singers.

“People talking about ‘inaccessible pricing’ have no clue about surviving as a musician lol and how much you get paid from streaming, literally [have] no clue at all.”

Another Instagram post suggested that SAULT are planning several more shows for the near future too. According to the post, they will play their album 5 in New York, Nine in London, Black in Los Angeles, Untitled (Rise) in Canada, 11 in Germany, Air in Paris and Earth in Africa.