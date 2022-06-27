Earth.fm is “like Spotify, but for natural soundscapes” from all over the world

Ever wondered what wood pigeons in Dublin sound like? Probably not. But now you can find out for yourself with Earth.fm, a site featuring a collection of fascinating soundscapes from all over the world.

If you love listening to the sounds of nature, it’s time to check out Earth.fm, which bills itself as “Like Spotify, but for natural soundscapes.” Take your ears on a tour through Amazonian forests, Italian Alps or the ice caves in Iceland with the click of a button. You can create your own playlist of sounds on the site, switching between the cracking icebergs of Norway to the lush forests sounds in Ghana within minutes.

The project was created with the help of numerous contributors — ranging from field recordists to soundscape ecologists — who have experience recording the natural world in places including Australia, Finland, Cambodia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

According to the site’s About Us page, Earth.fm is a “non-profit, free repository of pure, immersive natural soundscapes” that doubles as a “fundraising platform for local, grassroots charities that support the restoration of our natural world.” Research suggests that listening to natural soundscapes (particularly mindful listening) has a great positive impact on an individual’s wellbeing, and potentially on our respect for nature.

Fun soundscapes aside, the site also highlights the work of charities from the places you’re listening to.

“We aim to develop partnerships with local charities in the regions where nature sounds are found most valuable, and best represent the importance of preserving and healing our mother nature,” reads the site. There’s even a list of charities recommended by the Earth.fm team by country for those looking to contribute.

And just in case you’re worried about getting bored, the team says that new sounds will be added every three days, so you know where to look if the hustle and bustle of everyday life is starting to get to you.

Learn more at earth.fm