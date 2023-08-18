“I get so inspired listening to his production”: AMAKA on working with Kaytranada on new EP Oasis

The debut EP is AMAKA’s first piece of material since parting from VanJess.

AMAKA has released her debut EP, Oasis, today (18 August). The release marks her first solo offering since she and her sister brought R&B duo, VanJess, to a close.

Oasis was solely produced by two-time Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, who featured VanJess on his 2019 album, Bubba, for the track Taste. We caught up with AMAKA to find out more about the project, and her time working alongside Kaytra.

The EP is touted as a “tropical dance soundtrack” for the summer. AMAKA says of the EP, “An oasis by definition is a place you find and this oasis is one we can all find together; a vibe, an energy and a place people can escape to and let the music takes them into feeling their most confident, free and thriving self.”

She continues, “I wrote these songs on the journey to finding that place within myself and I hope listening to Oasis brings people to it too.”

We ask how this solo EP differs from her previous work with her sister in VanJess, and also what it was like to work alongside Kaytranada.

How did you find your writing process different for your AMAKA project compared to VanJess?

“My process hasn’t changed, I think I’ve just gotten better as a writer in general. I would say it’s become more expansive, simply due to now writing with just myself in mind and having the space to explore things I never have before.”

How do Kaytranada’s productions complement your sound as AMAKA and a vocalist?

“Beautifully and in a way that pushes me forward, I get so inspired listening to his production in a way that just makes me write between.”

Is there anything you’ve learned about your own writing and performing process during the making of OASIS?

“I’ve learned that I shouldn’t doubt my own voice anymore. I’ve been able to discover how versatile I am and I just want to now keep getting better at executing the different sides of my voice.”

Stream Oasis below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

AMAKA has been teasing Oasis since March 2023 with the release of the single of the same name. The track arrived two weeks after VanJess announced their split via Instagram, which has since been revamped into AMAKA’s page.

As VanJess, sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike (the latter now performing as AMAKA), achieved critical acclaim with 2018 album Silk Canvas and 2021 EP, Homegrown. Throughout their discography, they worked with iconic producers such as TOKiMONSTA, GoldLink, Channel Tres, MNEK and more.

Stream AMAKA’s Oasis on your favourite streaming platform.