Air are playing Moon Safari in full at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate its 25th anniversary

Air’s seminal debut album Moon Safari turned 25 last year and to celebrate, the electronic duo have recently been playing the album in full at a slew of shows across the UK and Europe. Following its success, with all dates selling out, they’re going one bigger by announcing more dates, including a show at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.

The duo will be coming to the capital in a couple of weeks for a date at the Coliseum Theatre on 24th March, but they’ll soon be back to play the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on 30th May.

“We were a duo doing some electronic thing, dreaming of selling 10,000 copies and being recognised by other musicians as cool,” says AIR’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel in a press release. “Then suddenly, we met the world.”

In addition, they also have numerous dates lined up across various European festivals, including Spain’s Sonar Festival, France’s Days Off, Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin and Medastadt Open Air in Vienna – find tickets at their official website.

Their current run of dates marks the first occasion they’ve ever played the 1998 album in its entirety live. In addition, they have commemorated its landmark birthday with a reissue containing a remastered version with Dolby Spatial Atmos, along with rare or previously unreleased tracks. It also contained Mike Mill’s 1998 documentary film Eating, Sleeping, Waiting & Playing, filmed during the band’s first ever worldwide tour.

Moon Safari spawned singles including Kelly Watch The Stars, All I Need and Sexy Boy, which not only put AIR on the map but had an influence on the late 20th century output of artists from David Bowie to Madonna and Beck. Its impact has also continued to be felt in modern music, such as through the music of Tame Impala.