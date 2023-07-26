Primavera Sound will not return to Madrid in 2024, organisers confirm

Festival organisers have confirmed in a statement that the festival will not return to the Spanish capital next year.

While the festival will continue to take place in it’s founding home, Barcelona, the festival will not take place in Madrid next year.

“Although both the city of Madrid and the whole region welcomed us with open arms, with a warmth that was mirrored in the institutions, the cultural agents and of course the audience,” says the festival’s director Almudena Heredero, “the external difficulties that the festival had to face in the final stretch of the pre-production gave rise to one of the most complicated events that Primavera Sound has ever had to face.”

Last year marked the first time the festival took place in two locations, with the same line-up performing in both Spanish cities – similar to Leeds and Reading festival in the UK.

Rumours have circulated about the future of the festival in Madrid after complications last year. Now festival organisers have confirmed its fate.

The first day of the Madrid site was cancelled due to adverse weather, and there were also issues at the Barcelona site including overcrowding, access to water, Covid “casualties”, and other logistical problems.

“As a consequence, although the evaluation of the festival was more than satisfactory on a musical level,” he continued. “The expectations we had were not fulfilled and the experience of the festivalgoers due to several logistical aspects was not the desired one.”

“And that leads us to understand that, now, the conditions are not right for Madrid to have a Primavera Sound as it deserves in 2024”.

According to Alfonso Lanza, director of Primavera Sound, the team will continue to explore Madrid as a possible Primavera location.

Primavera Sound will return to Barcelona from 30 May to 2 June 2024. Tickets are on sale now.