AI vocal platform Voice-Swap adds Robert Owens, Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk and Chuck Roberts to its artist roster

Voice-Swap – the AI-powered vocal transformation platform co-founded by DJ Fresh – has added Robert Owens, Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk and Chuck ‘In the Beginning’ Roberts to its artist roster.

Their AI voices will now be available exclusively for use by Voice-Swap subscribers. The platform has worked directly with the artists and their teams to create the models, ensuring all training data was recorded specifically for the project to avoid copyright issues.

Voice-Swap was launched in June this year, offering a way for AI-emulated vocals to be used “responsibly and ethically” by providing a pro-rata share of the revenue generated from voice model usage directly to the artists. The platform has just reached 70,000 users.

All three of the newly added artists have had a role in defining the sound of house, having worked with greats such as Frankie Knuckles, Diana Ross and Earth, Wind & Fire, Fingers Inc, Giorgio Moroder and Arthur Baker. Chuck Roberts’ voice was also featured heavily on the recent Beyoncé Renaissance tour, which celebrated the origins of house music.

The collaboration has occurred as part of a mission to offer revenue for artists who were “written out of royalties.” Voice-Swap has worked with the new owners of Trax Records for the project, who said they were keen to undo the wrongs of the past.

“We spent a lot of time and worked hard to create uber-realistic models of Robert, Chuck and Farly’s voices and we hope you’ll agree the results are pretty close to having these legendary artists in the studio with you,” says DJ Fresh. “Kudos to the new owners of Trax Records and of course the legends, Robert, Farley and Chuck for collaborating with us on this innovative project. Voice-Swap is AI that works for artists.”

Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk adds, “When I heard my voice model for the first time, I couldn’t believe my ears. I thought it had the most insane ability to carry my legacy along with the future of house music.

“It won’t right the wrongs of the past but it has the ability to create a new future for legendary artists and gives the next generations the opportunity to perform right alongside those legends. Voice-Swap ensures the continuity of house music for future generations of artists, producers and DJs while still keeping the original Chicago vocal integrity.”

Find out more over at Voice-Swap.