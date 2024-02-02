AI-powered music manager app Maverick SoundZ offers a database of radio stations, DJs and journalists to aid promotion – for just £7.99 a month

The app offers mental health check-ins, and offers a customised “battleplan” to guide artists through their careers.

AI-powered app Maverick SoundZ is a new “all-in-one” virtual music manager, designed to help artists from all backgrounds get their music out there.

The app is the brainchild of London-based independent artist, entrepreneur, and actress Mariska Ariya. The Maverick SoundZ company has been supporting independent artists for the past five years.

The app is priced at £7.99 per month and, according to the company, does all the jobs of a music management team. This includes a customised “battleplan” to guide artists through their careers, and even a database of radio stations, DJs, and journalists to aid promotion. Artists can also send their own press releases directly from the app.

Additionally, it also offers mental health check-ins, a calendar with a reminders feature, an AI-powered artist bio generator, press release generator, a caption generator for social media content, plus email templates.

“This app is made for independent artists, by independent artists, who understand the nuances of making music in the industry,” says founder Ariya. “When I was starting out, I found the lack of control and resources within the industry for independent artists really overwhelming.

“Many artists struggle with burnout, anxiety, and a lack of finances when it comes to managing their music careers. This app was created to mitigate that stress and streamline the process so that artists can focus on creating the music.”

She adds, “We prioritise mental wellness for artists within the app, with prompts and motivational quotes to remind artists to celebrate themselves.”

Just last year, it was revealed that 75 percent of musicians who spend money on promoting their releases, spend more than they make from streams, sales, syncs and other music revenue streams combined. 51 percent of artists also said they had taken a social media detox at some point in their career due to its impact on their mental health. Maverick SoundZ is hoping to push back against these struggles faced by independent musicians with its new app.

Find out more at Maverick SoundZ.