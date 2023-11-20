Under-18s in Essex, UK given free access to music production classes

Young people living in Essex aged 10-18 have been given access to free, weekly music production classes called “Count Me In.” The lessons are taking place across Basildon, Brentwood and Harlow youth centres.

The classes are taught by DJ Shy Cookie, and focus on how to use decks, create tracks and make money from them, as well as other vital music industry inside knowledge.

The course is funded by the Essex Year of Numbers programme, which is a countywide campaign focused on improving numeracy for children under the age of 18. It was launched back in September 2023, and as part of this programme, Count Me In will focus on how maths is utilised within music production.

DJ Shy Cookie works as a tutor with the Essex Music Service, and his work within the UK Garage scene goes back over two decades. He served as a producer for DJ Luck and MC Neat for over 15 years, and continues to produce his own House and Garage music for his label, Audio Intuition.

His is also currently working as a producer with “The House & Garage Orchestra”, which is a collective playing re-workings of old classics alongside a live orchestra.

“Working as a tutor as part of the Essex Music Service is a real privilege. The service helps young people discover and finesse their musical talents and it is amazing to play a part in that process,” says DJ Shy Cookie (via Mixmag).

“It is brilliant that the Essex Year of Numbers is offering sessions like this for free. If you’re dreaming of becoming a master DJ, come and join us, you never know where it might lead.”

Councillor Tony Ball also adds, “Our Count Me In sessions are a great opportunity for young people interested in the music industry to learn the art of DJ-ing and production free of charge, in a fun and supportive environment.”

Find out more, including running times and locations, over at the Essex Music Hub.