“Is what I have to share not engaging?”: Tokimonsta hits out at the Instagram algorithm

Tokimonsta has discussed the difficulties of being a professional musician on social media in a new Instagram post.

The Grammy-nominated DJ shared a post earlier this week in which she spoke about the workings of the Instagram algorithm, and how it prevents her posts from being seen by her followers – and the anxiety it induces.

She was met with an outpouring of support, and in her subsequent post described her struggle as a “sub-issue under the wider umbrella of distress triggered by social media overall”.

She continued, “I think the biggest takeaway is how many of us creators (big and small) feel pressure and suffocation by social media. By creators, I don’t mean ‘content’ creators, I mean artists, professionals, individuals who have a lot meaningful things they want to share.”

“Are we posting too much or too little? Do we need to use trendy audio? The part that gets me, personally, is how musicians feel as though they need to be “seen” on a photography app (that’s what IG originally was). We start to conflate visibility on this app (and others) as a sign of success when in real life it doesn’t, necessarily.”

Tokimonsta went on to emphasise that success on social media and success in real life aren’t the same thing, with the number of Instagram likes not necessarily corresponding to listens on streaming platforms. She said, “We turn inward and create self-doubt: ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ ‘Is what I have to share not engaging?’ ‘I have these followers, but my messages aren’t being shared.’ ‘Do they not care about my art/message/profession anymore?'”

She finished by saying that as a musician, she just wants her music to be heard, but doesn’t want to be forced to share everything just to keep engagement up.