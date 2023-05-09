Spotify reinstates songs from AI music generator Boomy after ‘fake stream’ allegations

Over 14 million songs have been created using the AI service since it was founded in 2019.

Spotify has apparently reinstated songs from AI music generator Boomy following recent allegations of ‘stream manipulation’.

“We are pleased to share that curated delivery to Spotify of new releases by Boomy artists has been re-enabled,” the platform announced via social media on Saturday. “Supporting our artists and creators who use the Boomy platform is our top priority, and we greatly appreciate your patience these past few days.”

Just last week, Spotify took down a bunch of Boomy-created tracks due to alleged “artificial streaming” and blocked any new releases from the AI music platform.

“Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service. When we identify or are alerted to potential cases of stream manipulation, we mitigate their impact by taking action that may include the removal of streaming numbers and the withholding of royalties,” a Spotify spokesperson said of the move.

In response, Boomy CEO Alex Mitchell stated that the platform is “categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming” and that their top priority is supporting artists and creators who use their services.

“We are working with industry partners to address this issue and restart the distribution of Boomy artist content on the Spotify platform,” he added.

The news comes amid growing concerns about the proliferation of AI music, a development that’s been met with varying degrees of pushback from stakeholders in the industry.

Earlier this year, Universal Music Group requested that streaming services block AI companies from accessing songs from its catalogue to “train” their AIs. Calls for stricter oversight by streaming services on the use of generative AI on their platforms have also been made in an attempt to curb the tide of AI works.

Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG said in their recent earnings call that “the recent explosive development in generative AI will, if left unchecked, both increase the flood of unwanted content on platforms and create rights issues with respect to existing copyright law”.