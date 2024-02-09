UKG legend Scott Diaz: “The top artists are not saturating the market with average tracks on a weekly or fortnightly basis. They wait until they have something strong”

The DJ and producer opens up on social media ahead of his new EP coming out next month.

Scott Diaz has shared some thoughts on how to make an impact as an artist in a new social media post, stressing quality over quantity.

The UK garage and house legend begins, “If you’re releasing tracks pretty much every week and they’re not making any impact, maybe you should start thinking about why that is, and strongly consider slowing down your output and focusing on getting it right if it means you can make higher quality music.”

He says that this will be “more effective for your career, your confidence and your potential future opportunities”, explaining that the most successful artists aren’t saturating the market with “average tracks” on a regular basis. Rather, they wait until they have a strong track.

He finishes, “Release as much music as you want – but if it’s not strong, then you’re doing more harm than good in the long run. Said with love.”

Diaz has been busy in the studio, too, with his new EP Sometimes The Rain Writes The Music out on 1 March on Grand Plans, while he’s been working with frequent collaborator LOA.

But as well as working on new music, he’s also been looking back on his discography to date. Sharing a similar sentiment to that expressed in his above post, he said in a Facebook post last week, “There seems to be such a constant focus on pushing out new music and making the next thing that it’s really easy to forget what you did in the past, and what impact it had.