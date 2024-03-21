Roland and UMG partner for a new set of principles of AI use in music

As AI technology advances, more and more musicians are using it throughout the creative process. With free-to-use voice cloning AI software and TikTok’s AI Song features, AI is becoming increasingly easy to access and use when creating tracks.

However, it can be difficult to discern when an artist has utilised AI. In order to combat improper or undisclosed usage of AI, Roland and Universal Music Group have joined forces to lay down ground rules for AI usage in music.

The Principles for Music Creation with AI serves as a guideline for responsible AI usage in music. A dedicated website, AIForMusic.info, lists the 7 principles that will ensure human creativity is protected and AI is used with care.

The full list of core principles are:

We believe music is central to humanity.

We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

We are proud to help bring music to life.

In many ways, the list feels rather dystopian. Roland and UMG make a strong point of how AI could threaten human creativity; as the site preaches, “music is central to humanity,” and we should continue to put human creativity at the forefront of music creation.

“Enjoying and creating music is integral to our health, well-being, and happiness,” the site reads. “Music provides a human connection to each other and the world around us and is deeply personal.”

In a statement shared by Music Week, Roland and UMG explain their alliance. “United by a mutual desire for clarity of direction and intention to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation, the partnership involves the exploration of innovation sitting at the cross-section of music and technology,” the statement reads.

Masahiro Minowa, chief innovation officer at Roland, was also quoted by Music Week: “as companies who share a mutual history of technology innovation, both Roland and UMG believe that AI can play an important role in the creative process of producing music. We also have a deep belief that human creativity is irreplaceable, and it is our responsibility to protect artists’ rights.”

The partnership comes after a series of UMG deals with AI -driven companies. In October, UMG announced it was teaming up BandLab, stating it would be an “an expansive, industry-first strategic relationship concentrated on artificial intelligence.”

Last year, UMG also joint forces with YouTube‘s ‘Music AI Incubator’, as well as generative AI sound wellness startup Endel.

“At UMG, we have long recognised and embraced the potential of AI to enhance and amplify human creativity, advance musical innovation, and expand the realms of audio production and sound technology,” UMG’s chief digital officer, Michael Nash says. “This can only happen if it is applied ethically and responsibly across the entire industry.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Roland… to promote adoption of these core principles with the goal of ensuring human creativity continues to thrive alongside the evolution of new technology,” he concludes.