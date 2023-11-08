Roland announces plans for new global headquarters in Japan

Roland has announced its plans for expansion with a new global headquarters to be built in the heart of Hamamatsu, Japan.

Costing approximately 7 billion yen – almost £38 million – construction of the cutting-edge facility is set to begin in August 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

According to Roland, this new headquarters will serve as the company’s epicentre for pioneering research and development, honouring products of the past and present, while driving creation of music of the future.

The new HQ will be an expansion of a building Roland acquired in early this year. The building’s two existing sections will be connected to create a larger square-shaped structure with an open area concept at its core. The perimeter of the building, known as the “Roland Circuit,” will encompass the four sides and feature well-lit, open communication areas, as well as offices designed to “foster creativity and productivity”.

At the heart of this innovative design is the central atrium aka the ‘Roland Arena’ – a spacious, open-concept area designed to maximise natural light and encourage sharing of ideas. The brand also describes it as a “versatile performance space” that will be enjoyed by “both Roland employees and the community”.

This new facility will span a total of three floors and approximately 219,000 square feet (20,330 square metres). Roland also maintains that there’ll be an emphasis on sustainability from the construction to operation of the space.

Specifically, the building’s renovation project will reuse existing buildings and materials to minimise the amount of CO2 emissions generated during the construction and demolition processes. The natural light coming through the atrium and natural ventilation also contribute to ongoing savings by keeping the energy bills down.

“I am pleased to announce the groundbreaking construction of our newest headquarters in Hamamatsu, where Roland’s been able to build a strong foundation for many years,” said Roland Corporation CEO Gordon Raison. “We’re confident this new structure will help to deepen employee communication, creating an environment in which all employees can fully embrace creativity to help shape the music of the future.”