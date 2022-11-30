Revamped Apple Music ‘Replay’ gets a highlight reel, just like Spotify Wrapped

Time for music app users to collectively bask in the glory — and shame — brought on by their listening habits of the past year.

Finally, Apple Music subscribers will get to join in on the fun of Spotify users with an all-new Apple Music ‘Replay’ experience which brings them closer to the annual music year-in-review of Spotify Wrapped.

Starting 29 November, users can use the Replay feature to learn their top songs, albums, artists, and genres of the past year. Superfans can also find out whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre — just as they can in the Spotify app. The redesigned app also includes a Stories-like highlight reel that showcases your listening activity for the year. Personalised listening insights will be shown on each card as the relevant music plays in the background.

And, just in case you need proof that you’ve been listening to an unhealthy amount of Fred Again this year, all insights on Replay are optimised for sharing with family and friends, on your social channels, or on any messaging platform.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped though, Apple Music listeners can continue checking Replay until 31 December to see if their listening patterns evolve (or devolve) before the start of 2023

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

Despite the emphasis on data, Replay notes that Apple’s standard privacy is maintained throughout the experience. The user’s insights are never shared, sold or used for marketing materials and while one can share their insights through their own discretion, no other Apple Music subscribers or employees are able to access their insights at any time.

To view your 2022 Apple Music Replay experience, simply visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the Apple ID you use for Apple Music. Note that you’ll only be able to access your full Replay details via the web and not the Apple Music app.