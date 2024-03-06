Behringer and Roland dominate in new world map showing most popular synth brands by country

What are the synth-buying habits of those in Guyana? Or in Madagascar? Frankly, these aren’t questions we’ve found ourselves searching for the answers to, but new research is now available, if you’re so inclined.

The team at Wood & Fire Studio have analysed the Google search volume of the top 6 synthesizer brands in 118 countries, across every continent bar Antarctica. A missed opportunity, we say: What else would those guys on research expeditions be doing during down time?

We digress. The research – unsurprisingly – found Roland and Behringer to be the most searched-for synth brands in the world, accounting for 52.13% of total searches. It also discovered that in the origin location of each brand, that brand is the most popular of the six.

For example, in its homeland of France, Arturia is the most searched-for synth brand, while Behringer is the most popular brand in Germany, Roland is top dog in Japan, and Moog’s king in the US.

In terms of search volume, Behringer dominates the majority of South America, taking the top spot in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Peru. It’s also top in Mexico and Spain. With the exception of Brazil which speaks Portuguese, Wood & Fire says this reflects Behringer’s marketing efforts in the Spanish-speaking market.

Roland, however, appears to dominate Canada, most of Africa, Australia and much of Asia including India and Mongolia.

It should be noted again that the research uses Google search volume as its methodology, which may not be consequently reflective of actual buying habits of populations. That said, it could be a good indicator.

You can visit Wood & Fire Studio to check out an interactive map, allowing you to hover over countries to see their synth search volume.