Moises’ Music.AI is a “first-of-its-kind” music creation platform for businesses

Moises, the brand behind the AI-powered app for music creation, has introduced a new “first-of-its-kind” ecosystem for enterprise-grade AI services called Music.AI.

As the Moises consumer apps grew to over 40 million users, the company had been “quietly” serving enterprise clients. The launch of Music.AI now allows businesses to quickly build and scale AI products and services, rather than sourcing multiple services from varying providers.

The AI platform can process more than one million minutes of audio daily, according to a press release. It includes a wide range of proprietary AI models as well as “best-in-class” third-party technologies. Customers can combine any of Music.AI’s models without coding so they can save time in implementation and testing to quickly prototype and bring more services to the market.

Music.AI has already been assisting in voice modelling and audio restoration projects. Similar to the technology used on The Beatles’ last single, Now and Then, Music.AI assisted in the production of Elis and Tom, the documentary about Bossa Nova artists Elis Regina and Antônio Carlos Jobim that debuted in the US this September.

Much of the film consisted of behind-the-scenes footage recorded in 1972. These original recordings were restored using Music.AI’s source separation models. The company also worked with Papa Johns to help localise TV commercials and adapt Hispanic translations featuring Shaquille O’Neal.

“Our models are individually capable unto themselves, but we’ve built a one-stop hub with the ability to combine our various modules with those of third parties to create the powerful solutions demanded by top-tier clients,” says co-founder and CEO Geraldo Ramos. “The market for AI-powered music and audio applications is maturing away from point solutions in favour of broader, more capable, scalable solutions like Music.AI.”

Music.AI is currently powering 1700 applications, serving more than 40 Million musicians and producers.The company will announce additional B2B partnerships with enterprise clients in due course.

