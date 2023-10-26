Moises’ AI Voice Studio offers a brand new model for creators to license AI vocals

11 voices are currently available to use in Voice Studio, with numbers set to expand.

Moises, the AI-powered music creation app, has launched a brand new Voice Studio which allows creators to license AI vocals.

Producers pitching songs to labels, artists, or others can use the range of voices on offer, which vary in tone, timbre, and pitch, to better convey their creative vision for their tracks.

Moises uses AI to aid the creative process whilst ensuring creatives are fairly compensated. This new launch continues the company’s mission to open up voice licensing possibilities with the use of AI, and to enhance the creative process while still benefiting rights holders.

AI Voice Studio is described as “a new marketplace model for AI-powered voice modelling,” providing an opportunity for vocalists to earn revenue by licensing their own voice models to other producers and content creators.

The new studio launches with 11 professional voices and is set to expand. Moises’ AI-powered voice modelling tool transforms a creator’s voice into that of any singer in its library. As Moises explains in a press release, video and audio production companies who are short on time can create demos or content for clients with a fast turn around by utilising the tool, saving the vocal talent hiring process for later.

The new studio offers an “artist-centric” approach to using AI-emulated vocals responsibly, as it creates new monetisation opportunities for vocalists while adding a modern music creation solution to the producer’s toolbox.

“There are so many incredible singers in the world who fly under the radar. Moises has developed a new business model that empowers these artists to extend their reach to a broader market of creators who want to augment and filter their own singing,” explains Geraldo Ramos, Moises CEO. “We are excited to provide a new revenue stream for these talented vocalists.”

Find out more over at Moises.