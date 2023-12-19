Las Vegas Sphere owner reportedly “in talks” to open a second venue in Abu Dhabi

Discussions are said to be “going back and forth”.

James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment, is reportedly “in talks” regarding the potential opening of a second Sphere venue which could be situated in Abu Dhabi.

The Sphere, which is owned by Dolan’s company, currently resides in Las Vegas. It was opened in September 2023, and hosts the world’s largest LED screen.

As reported by The New York Post, Dolan is allegedly pitching investors in Abu Dhabi to build a second Sphere arena in the city. “These are serious talks with Abu Dhabi. They keep going back and forth,” a source has told the outlet.

A spokesperson for Sphere has also said, “We are in substantive discussions with multiple international markets”, but they did not specifically name Abu Dhabi.

The report follows a rejection for a potential Sphere in London, which was turned down by the city Mayor, Sadiq Khan, due to concerns regarding light pollution and strains on local areas from residents near the proposed site.

Last month (November) it was also revealed that the Las Vegas Sphere had made a financial loss of $98.4 million since its opening in September. A financial loss is not rare for new businesses, however, Dolan is also allegedly facing a $225 million tab due to a feud over construction costs, which has resulted in a lawsuit (as reported by Fox 5 Vegas).

Since its opening, the Las Vegas Sphere has most notably hosted a residency from rock band U2. The shows focused on their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. At the launch of The Sphere, it was said that the venue would also host sporting events and cinema.

The structure measures at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the world’s biggest spherical structure. It cost $2.3 billion to bring to life, and is capable of hosting 20,000 people.

Find out more about the venue and view the full list of its upcoming events via The Sphere Vegas.