John Summit receives cease and desist over Off The Grid Records name

The founder of Off The Grid Campout festival sent the letter after a year of trying to contact Summit regarding the name

Electronic producer, DJ and label owner John Summit is facing a trademark dispute over the name of his record label, Off the Grid with the owner of dance festival, Off the Grid Campout.

Mikey Cromie, who runs Off the Grid Campout, has reportedly sent Summit a cease and desist order after attempting to contact the artist and label owner for a year.

It was only when Cromie and his legal team finally decided to send the order that Summit responded, according to the festival organiser. At this point, Summit and his team tried purportedly to come to an agreement where the two names could coexist.

After this was refused, Summit and his team also allegedly offered to buy the name for an undisclosed sum, to which Cromie said it would have to be a “life-changing amount of money”, he says in a Facebook post.

Summit will not pay this vast sum, he says in a tweet, and claims is now being sued for, what he says is a “7+ figure” sum of money unless he changes the name of his record label, which is home to releases by the likes of Max Styler, Mau P and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Cromie has responded via a Facebook post, writing that at no point did he or his team demand a seven-figure sum.

In the Facebook post, Cromie goes on to say that Summit’s fans have since started to bully him:

“They said they weren’t willing to spend that type of money and that was that. Again, no threats or demands of seven figures. If you know me, you know my intentions have been pure from day one.

“His community is attempting to bully me and already has one of my account taken down. With too many hateful message[s] to count. I’m going dark for a bit to let this all blow over. But this is 100% what happened!”

This is a developing story. We’ll be providing more information as more facts come to light.

Find out more about Off The Grid Records. Find out more about Off The Grid Campout.