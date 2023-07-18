Parents send Ibiza DJ furious note complaining about noise, internet debate ensues

The parents told Chilean DJ Bryan Checo he was “nasty, selfish”, and had “absolutely no manners or respect”.

A DJ in Ibiza has been left fuming after parents sent him a furious note blaming him for waking up their toddler on the island.

Bryan Checo, from Chile, works in nightclubs around Ibiza. Over the weekend, he was surprised to see a note pushed under the door of his room.

The 26-year-old posted the note on Twitter, and asked “Who brings a two-year-old to Ibiza?”

The note reads, “You are the most selfish people, waking up a two-year-old. Nasty, selfish, and absolutely NO manners or respect. Dragged up slags.”

People have viewed the tweet over 5.5 million times, liked it over 40,000 times, and retweeted it over 1,500 times.

It’s triggered plenty of debate, but most people seem firmly on Checo’s side of the argument.

“At least it’s going to have good music taste,” jokes one user. Another quips, “A toddler on party island before me is absurd”.

Some people point out that, contrary to Ibiza’s reputation as a party island, there are more family-friendly areas in which parents might feel more entitled to a quieter holiday.

Someone commented, “To be fair, I have been going to the south side of the island since I was about two. Some parts of it are quiet/family resorts”.

And somebody else said that their “parents took me to Ibiza when I was three and I’m pretty sure they took me to a foam party in my pram”.

Of course, Ibiza’s reputation is understandable. Just a couple of months ago, DJ Mag readers voted Hï Ibiza in the resort of Playa d’en Bossa the world’s number one club. It beat London’s Printworks into second place. And this summer, some of the planet’s biggest DJs are playing on the island. David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Martin Garrix are all set to appear.