“We’re letting fake DJs take over our culture”: Guti slams pre-recorded sets

The Instagram post also drew a response from DBridge, who labelled fake DJ culture as the “reality TV of music”.

House and techno DJ/producer Guti has taken to social media to slam “fake DJs” playing “prerecorded sets”.

The post is referring to a mysterious slew of inauthentic dance music acts in recent years who, according to Guti, have ghostwriters make their music and do “dance routines” to prerecorded sets.

The Instagram post reads: “Ghostwriter fake video DJs doing dance routines with prerecorded sets – it is all a joke and we are being silent and letting them take over our culture. Why [did] we normalise this? I would love to hear your thoughts.”

In the comments section, fellow producer and acclaimed live act KiNK wades in: “The bottom line is – we have to support the real ones and give them visibility.”

“I’ve tried to learn that there’s a difference between art and entertainment; that’s all it is.” Comments drum ‘n’ bass producer, DBridge. “It’s like the reality TV of music, as it gives the audience exactly what it wants. Art asks questions and is supposed to be difficult to create and experience at times. Another thing that has helped me through similar times in my scene is accepting that I need them to be there so I can be the alternative.”

The post also drew responses from Roger Sanchez, Nicole Moudaber, Demuir, Bushwaka, and Gordo. Read below:

This is by far not the only dance music producer and DJ to have called out fake artists. MusicTech recently plucked out a YouTube clip posted by Deadmau5 in 2021, in which he reveals that “[At] most major festivals, you have to play a pre-recorded set”.

“Like EDC [Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas],” He continues, “I would be surprised if somebody actually played a set that wasn’t pre-recorded to be honest, because there’s such a big deal to the fucking artist in the production schedule and the timeline and all that stuff that they wouldn’t wanna fuck up.

“You know what a dead giveaway is to a pre-recorded set? The visuals, believe it or not. When shit is so immaculately timed that everything is lining up, that means everything is on a playback system,” he explains. “What do they do up there? Twiddle filter knobs and clap, yes absolutely. That’s all you can do.”

