FKA twigs is developing an AI version of herself to outsource fan interactions

FKA twigs is developing an AI version of herself that she hopes will be able to handle her “online social media interactions”, and is to testify before a Senate committee on the subject of AI regulation.

The singer is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, explaining that she’s been working on a deepfake version of herself to help manage social media interaction with fans.

She says, “In the past year, I have developed my own deepfake version of myself that is not only trained in my personality but also can use my exact tone of voice to speak many languages.”

It will “extend my reach and handle my online social media interactions, whilst I continue to focus on my art from the comfort and solace of my studio,” she adds.

The subcommittee is considering the NO FAKES Act, which will protect artists and actors from unauthorised AI versions of their faces, voices, and likenesses. So, twigs will be discussing her own work in creating a deepfake version of herself, explaining that AI can be helpful for artists.

However, she’ll also be saying that AI can only work when it’s under the control of an artist – like in her own situation.

“These and similar emerging technologies are highly valuable tools both artistically and commercially when under the control of the artist. What is not acceptable is when my art and my identity can simply be taken by a third party and exploited falsely for their own gain without my consent due to the absence of appropriate legislative control.”

Also giving testimony will be the Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, the boss of twigs’ label.