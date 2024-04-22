“We aim to make this an indispensable tool for DJs, independent artists and producers”: New AI stem separation technology secures UK government funding

The assessors agreed that AudioStrip’s technology would “greatly benefit and strengthen the UK Music Industry”.

AudioStrip, a company specialising in source separation technology via machine learning (AI), has been announced as one of six organisations to be awarded grant funding from the government.

A total of £1 million is being awarded to companies as part of an AI in the Music Industry Innovate UK Fund. The assessors of the competition agreed that AudioStrip’s Music-AI innovation would “greatly benefit and strengthen the UK Music Industry” and that “the rewards could be significant”.

According to a press release from AudioStrip, the aim of the competition is to advance the development of Artificial Intelligence products and services within the global music supply chain which benefits the UK Music Sector. Winners must collaborate with industry stakeholders to unlock the full potential of AI while supporting and uplifting the music industry to drive long term creative and commercial success.

AudioStrip is strengthening its partnership with Queen Mary University of London, which will collaborate with the brand on its project to develop new state-of-the-art AI in music source separation. This separates the individual vocals and instruments within a music file.

Basil Woods, co-founder and CEO of AudioStrip, says: “This technology is sweeping the music industry. AudioStrip will offer more advanced tools for precise separation of individual elements in audio files.

“By partnering with Queen Mary, we aim to elevate music source separation technology beyond industry benchmarks, making it an indispensable tool for DJs, independent artists, producers, and licensors. Our goal is to automatically identify musical elements from any given song – including vocal, instrumental, drums, bass, piano, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and synthesiser – and extract them into independent tracks without losing quality.”

Simon Dixon, Director of the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London, adds: “Our Centre for Digital Music has grown into a world-leading, multidisciplinary research group, responsible for numerous spinout companies and business partnerships with companies large and small.”

