“Ethical” AI music-making software DAACI showcases its tech at Abbey Road Studios, as it acquires MXX and WiSL

AI music creation system DAACI has announced the acquisition of two technology companies, MXX and WiSL, as the company gears up to deliver its “AI ecosystem” in the coming weeks.

If you’re not yet aware of DAACI, it’s an AI-powered software that simplifies music composition and can quickly generate musical ideas. Using a vast array of sound packs in different styles recorded by the company’s founder and inventor, Dr Joe Lyske, you can create compositions for video or switch up your tracks, keep inspiration flowing and try new ideas swiftly, driven by emotion and narrative.

Announced at an Abbey Road Studios event yesterday, MXX, an AI music editing technology and WiSL, an AI-driven music licensing and content management platform, will assist DAACI in rolling out its software in various forms for education, personal use and commercial use.

At the event, Dr Lyske showcased – in the space of an hour – how the software can be used to soundtrack an advertising campaign. He selected the Corporate Video pack, selected the tempo and the emotion he wanted to convey in the video. He then went on to select the instruments and sounds he wanted, the tempo and key, when he wanted certain sounds to interact with the video, and the AI system created music for the short video.

Industry stakeholders were also shown how the “empowering” tool can be used to generate ideas for artists, too. A singer played a basic idea consisting of just vocals and melody, and, with the help of a producer, once these were inputted into DAACI, they were able to change the feeling of the track. For example, the song was turned into a pop dance hit with a more dance-y sound, then changed into a more moody Radiohead-esque style.

At the event, DAACI’s founders were keen to address the issue of ethics in AI and music creation, insisting that the software is simply a tool to be used for quick idea generation by musicians. The AI technology is “taught” information such as melody, rather than being “trained” on existing material, Dr. Lyske said at the event.

The company’s CEO Rachel Lyske has said: “The ultimate goal is to channel our incredibly powerful ecosystem of technology to create new paths for talented individuals to express themselves. Whether you’re an experienced professional, a budding creative or anything in between, you can benefit from the processes and creative options generated by our system.”

Julian Goodkind, CEO of WiSL said, “We are delighted to be joining DAACI and their team on this exciting journey. They are at the forefront of this evolution and, together, have formed a unique and robust ecosystem which truly amplifies growth for both music makers and content creators.

“It’s vitally important to us that AI technology is adopted and utilised in an ethical way, to ensure that songwriters, artists, rights holders and industry professionals continue to be the driving force at the heart of our industry.”

More information about the release of DAACI is set to be announced the coming weeks, Dr. Lyske confirmed. Find out more at daaci.com