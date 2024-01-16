This music venue in Rotterdam is “first club worldwide” to have moving DJ booth

Toffler’s moving DJ booth has been operating seamlessly since its opening back in 2011.

A music venue in Rotterdam is believed to be the first club worldwide to host a moving DJ booth.

The booth has been in operation at Toffler since its opening weekend in November 2011, but has recently garnered new attention due to a popular video shared on Instagram.

The moving booth allows for more space to be created as the club fills up throughout the night. It also means that even if it is not full to capacity, it will still feel just as busy as the space can be kept on a smaller scale.

After the Reel of Toffler’s moving booth caught our eye on Instagram (thanks to @techno.germany), MusicTech reached out to Toffler to find out more. A spokesperson for the club revealed that the booth has been operating “seamlessly” since its opening, and that it works via a hydraulic system.

“The DJ booth and the light and sound system at Club Toffler in Rotterdam (NL) have the unique ability to move back and forth during the night. In the early evening, the club has an intimate atmosphere, but as the dance floor fills up, the club physically extends, creating more space and intensifying the lighting,” they say.

“The hydraulic system, designed specifically for the venue, is a global premiere. It allows the club, located in an old underpass in Rotterdam’s central business district (Weena), to adjust its size by moving the back wall and the DJ booth based on the number of visitors.”

The movement of the booth “is nearly imperceptible” according to the Toffler spokesperson, due to its low speed throughout the night. The DJ booth also accommodates a variety of DJ equipment, from CDJs to Technics.

“The DJ booth is practically at the same height as the dance floor, ensuring that attendees at the front always have a direct view of the DJ,” they later add. “This feature helps the club remain lively throughout the night, maintaining a ‘living room’ ambiance.”

Check it out in the video below:

Find out more about Toffler.