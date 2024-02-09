80% of people experience emotional and mental health benefits at electronic music events, report finds

Also, 80% of UK electronic music fans say they listen to the genre daily.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has conducted its second annual report into the electronic music industry, finding that 80 percent of its respondents experience emotional and mental health benefits when at electronic music events.

This report, titled Electronic Beats, Economic Treats 2024, follows on from last year’s first ever UK Electronic Music Industry Report, and has been produced in association with Audience Strategies to highlight the economic significance and evolving trends within the electronic music sector.

The report presents an overview of the electronic music scene, covering the sector’s economic contributions, including recorded music, music publishing, and the live scene, plus new analysis into the perspectives of the audiences.

Some of its key findings paint an impressive picture for the electronic sector, revealing that the genre ranks at the second most popular in the UK across digital streaming services. 73 percent of the top 30 global artists are also “significantly influenced” by electronic music.

Elsewhere, the report states that 79 percent of women and 87 percent of men “believe the electronic music scene promotes diversity and inclusivity”, with 70 percent of respondents also stating they view dance/electronic events as centres of creativity and innovation.

Other important takeaways include:

80 percent of UK electronic music fans listen to the genre daily, including 75 percent of those aged 45 and over

30 percent of artists at UK festivals are electronic artists, leading other genres

£2.5 billion is the total measurable impact of electronic music on the UK

90m visits were made to nightclubs for electronic music, indicating a 9 percent decline. £1,457.3m was contributed by nightclubs to the economy, a 14 percent decrease

£210.6m was generated from recorded music, an increase of 16 percent

£567.8m was the economic contribution from festivals, up 9 percent

£285.5m came from other live electronic music events, reflecting a 5 percent increase

Despite many positive indicators of our industry in the report, it also acknowledges that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 396 nightclubs (32 percent) have been lost, including 31 in the last year alone.

Michael Kill, NTIA CEO, says of the report, “As we navigate the vibrant landscape of sound and culture, let us celebrate the resilience, talent and sense of community that define this extraordinary musical movement.

“What truly sets the UK electronic music scene apart is its sense of community. Beyond the pulsating beats and infectious melodies lies a collective spirit that unites individuals from diverse backgrounds. This community transcends borders, bringing together people who share a passion for the transformative power of electronic music. It is a space where differences are celebrated, and the universal language of beats and rhythms creates a sense of belonging that knows no bounds.”

View the full report by entering your email address over at the NTIA website.