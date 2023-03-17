IKEA’s released a $15 waterproof Bluetooth speaker

IKEA is continuing its foray into the speaker game with a $15 waterproof speaker packing 80 hours of battery life.

In the latest expansion of the VAPPEBY line, the homeware and furniture manufacturer takes another plunge into Bluetooth speakers, in a bid to undercut other affordable devices.

“The fundamental goal with the new product was to offer quality sound in a versatile product that can really be used anywhere,” said product design developer Stjepan Begic in a press release.

“The speaker was designed with simplicity and clear functions in mind making it a very user-friendly solution. We hope customers will embrace the speaker, and we hope it adds value to their lives by enabling them to enjoy sound experiences from anywhere”.

From what we can glean, it comes in three colours: black, yellow and red, and will connect to your phone, computer and any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

IKEA says that its tested the speaker according to IP67, which indicates its ability to withstand dust and water. This means the speaker is dust-tight and can endure being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

This isn’t the first time IKEA has dipped their toe in the speaker water, as they recently released the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp, which has been designed specifically for outside use. It even includes a Spotify Tap playback function.

The waterproof speaker hasn’t yet been released and is rumoured to arrive in April.